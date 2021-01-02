Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

DPW opened at $4.35 on Friday. DPW Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

