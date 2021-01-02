Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verastem were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $258,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 65.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

