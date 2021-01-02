Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.53.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

