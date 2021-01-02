Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,453 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.