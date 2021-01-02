Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.