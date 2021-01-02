Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

