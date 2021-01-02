California State Teachers Retirement System Has $254,000 Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gannett were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCI. BidaskClub upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of GCI opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

