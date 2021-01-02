California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gaia were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAIA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

