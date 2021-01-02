Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.23. Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$111.07 million and a P/E ratio of -61.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of power and power related projects in Canada. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas power station. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

