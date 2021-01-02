Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 86,682 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

