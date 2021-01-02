Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 86,682 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
