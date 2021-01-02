JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.78

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and traded as low as $113.50. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 176,679 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

