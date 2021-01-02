ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.34

ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and traded as low as $62.00. ProVen VCT (PVN.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 29,098 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £105.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ProVen VCT (PVN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.83%.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

