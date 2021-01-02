Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 356 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUAN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

