Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,809 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.75 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

