BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of BlackLine worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackLine by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 119,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

