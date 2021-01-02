Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT opened at $136.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

