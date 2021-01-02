Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 172.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE HES opened at $52.79 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

