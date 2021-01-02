Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $751.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $751.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $615.40 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Shares of WYNN opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

