Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $122.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Bally’s reported sales of $130.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $377.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $389.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $832.85 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $942.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

