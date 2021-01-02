Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $1,756,750.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $758,850.00.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $759,000.00.
Shares of SMAR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
