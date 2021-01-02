Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $1,756,750.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $758,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $759,000.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

