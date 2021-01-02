Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $2,440,383.85 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,751.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,768.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,591.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,809.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

