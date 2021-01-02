Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Financial Group worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $4,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,588.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $36.56 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

