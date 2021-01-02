Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 32,620 The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth $1,816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,342,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,452 shares of company stock valued at $705,476. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

