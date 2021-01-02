Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,594 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

