Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

