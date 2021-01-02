SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunOpta worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.