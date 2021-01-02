Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 234.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wabash National worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.