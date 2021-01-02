AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 79,227 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 96.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,227 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,677,000 after buying an additional 1,280,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $87.37 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

