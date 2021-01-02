AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,954 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.