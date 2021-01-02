AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,860 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.