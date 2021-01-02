Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.