AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,291 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of U.S. Concrete as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $666.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.