AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 269,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

SITC stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.