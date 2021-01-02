Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after buying an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

