Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $163,000 in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 446,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

INUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

