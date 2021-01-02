Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 2,444.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.45% of Blue Apron worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

APRN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

