Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

EPAC opened at $22.61 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

