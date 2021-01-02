Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

