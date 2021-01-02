Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 118,104 Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.46% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.9% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.24 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

