Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $144,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBBN stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

