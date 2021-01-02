Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 19,134 Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Marlin Business Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRLN stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

