Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

