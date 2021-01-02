Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,541 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Precigen by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precigen by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $10.20 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

