Analyzing Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and EOS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.94 $938.48 million $0.07 208.00 EOS International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than EOS International.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and EOS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25% EOS International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of EOS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Laureate Education and EOS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 EOS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than EOS International.

Summary

Laureate Education beats EOS International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About EOS International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

