Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.83 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

