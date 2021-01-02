Morgan Stanley Sells 16,261 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.97 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $896.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

