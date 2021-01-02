Morgan Stanley Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $127.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

