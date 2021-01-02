Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.19 billion. Wabtec reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

WAB stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 564.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

