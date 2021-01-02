Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Harsco worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 171,678 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.