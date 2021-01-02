Contrasting Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.69 billion 4.23 $529.45 million $2.41 32.56 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 5 11 0 2.59 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus price target of $78.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 14.28% 18.14% 10.81% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

